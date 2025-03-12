Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/5/2025 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.
- 3/4/2025 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 3/3/2025 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.
- 2/28/2025 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 2/27/2025 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 4.1 %
TNDM traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.45. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
