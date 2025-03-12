Dream Unlimited Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.