Dream Unlimited Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Dream Unlimited Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $25.08.
About Dream Unlimited
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Unlimited
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.