Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (HNNAZ) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 31st

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 0.0% increase from Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNNAZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.

Get Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.