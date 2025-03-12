InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IPO traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$1.45 and a 52 week high of C$2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$143.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

