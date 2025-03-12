Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Clene from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Clene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

CLNN traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. 47,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. Clene has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

