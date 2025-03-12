Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

