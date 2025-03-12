GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases 214 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 4.9 %

DIS stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

