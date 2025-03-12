Spectris (LON:SXS) Given New GBX 3,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,180 ($41.17) to GBX 3,000 ($38.84) in a report published on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,765 ($48.74).

Shares of LON SXS traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,504 ($32.42). The stock had a trading volume of 37,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,370 ($30.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,430 ($44.41). The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,796.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,681.49.

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 148.10 ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spectris had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, analysts predict that Spectris will post 194.7972456 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spectris

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

