Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4 billion-$15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion. Oracle also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.92.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62. The company has a market cap of $403.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 189.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

