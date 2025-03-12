Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

