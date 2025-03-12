Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $162.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,135,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 616,913 shares.The stock last traded at $145.76 and had previously closed at $145.74.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covea Finance lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 101,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 935,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

