MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded up $11.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.38. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $191.30.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

