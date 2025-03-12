Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Rises By 4,200.0%

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 4,200.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Price Performance

TUG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,011. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $178.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of -1.09.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

