Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 2,694.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 417.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 839,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,463,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 72,152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,813. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

