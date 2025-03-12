Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 31st

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.2 %
ACGLO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 2,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $24.48.
About Arch Capital Group
