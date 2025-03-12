Knuff & Co LLC Invests $45,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 104,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 213,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after acquiring an additional 70,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $213.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.00.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

