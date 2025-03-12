Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,702 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $269.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $198.94 and a 1-year high of $272.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

