Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Trimmed by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $273.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.