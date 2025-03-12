Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 58,841 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,841 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,431,000 after purchasing an additional 655,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.06 billion, a PE ratio of 410.81, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $30,858,651.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,838 shares of company stock worth $75,333,389. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

