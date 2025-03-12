Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 44 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VUG opened at $371.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.34. The company has a market capitalization of $360.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

