Rightmove’s (RMV) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.16) to GBX 750 ($9.71) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Rightmove Stock Performance
Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Rightmove had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 293.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 30.2327791 EPS for the current year.
Rightmove Company Profile
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.
