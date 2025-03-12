Rightmove’s (RMV) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.16) to GBX 750 ($9.71) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMV

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of Rightmove stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 667.40 ($8.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,716. The firm has a market cap of £5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 658.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 641.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499.20 ($6.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710 ($9.19).

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Rightmove had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 293.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Rightmove will post 30.2327791 EPS for the current year.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.