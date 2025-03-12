Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 5.6% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total transaction of $48,976,155.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,977,112.84. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,111 shares of company stock worth $137,327,184. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of INTU opened at $586.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $600.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.29.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

