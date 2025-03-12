Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.5 million-$823.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $819.7 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.100-0.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CXM

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,473. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.