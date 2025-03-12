Best Utility Stocks To Follow Today – March 11th

Tesla, Ford Motor, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. Because these services tend to be in consistent demand regardless of economic fluctuations, utility stocks are often regarded as defensive investments that offer stable dividends and lower volatility compared to other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $10.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,925,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,569,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $748.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.46.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,311,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,529,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.07. 2,413,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,249. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.54. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.77.

