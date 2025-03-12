New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.