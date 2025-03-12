Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (HNNAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 0.0% increase from Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27.
About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026
