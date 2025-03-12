BankGuam Holding (BKGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $50.00 on March 31st

BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 50.00 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $200.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BankGuam Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKGM remained flat at $10,632.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. BankGuam has a one year low of $8,500.00 and a one year high of $10,999.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6,219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,805.33.
About BankGuam
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BankGuam
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BankGuam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankGuam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.