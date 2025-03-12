BankGuam Holding (BKGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $50.00 on March 31st

BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 50.00 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $200.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BankGuam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGM remained flat at $10,632.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. BankGuam has a one year low of $8,500.00 and a one year high of $10,999.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6,219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,805.33.

About BankGuam

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate of deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

