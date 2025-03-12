Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Short Interest Up 4,588.2% in February

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 4,588.2% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
OTCMKTS:MCRUF remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.
