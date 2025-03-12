Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Short Interest Up 4,588.2% in February

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 4,588.2% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OTCMKTS:MCRUF remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

