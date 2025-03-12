Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Rises By 16,600.0%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 16,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VAT Group Stock Down 1.0 %

VACNY traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. 20,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,293. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

