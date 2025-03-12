Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, an increase of 7,818.8% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sernova Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SEOVF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. 9,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,380. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

