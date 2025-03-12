Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 53.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 33.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $249.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.42. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

