Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $13.31 Million Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

