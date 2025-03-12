PFG Advisors Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

