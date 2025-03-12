Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 399.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,035 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

