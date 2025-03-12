Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 44.92%.

Upland Software Stock Performance

UPLD stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 139,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.40. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

