AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,292 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $531.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.41 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $615.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.69.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

