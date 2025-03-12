Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Austin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

