Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Kohl’s has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 172.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.9%.

Kohl’s Stock Down 8.5 %

KSS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 8,420,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,652,028. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $932.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Baird R W cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

