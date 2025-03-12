Knuff & Co LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,540,000 after buying an additional 276,179 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

