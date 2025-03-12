Rakuten Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after buying an additional 304,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.