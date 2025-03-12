Essential Planning LLC. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6,541.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 21.8% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Essential Planning LLC. owned 2.72% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $3,352,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

