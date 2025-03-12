Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

