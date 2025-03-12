Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Posts Earnings Results

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 3.84%.

Tredegar Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of TG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $250.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tredegar has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Tredegar

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.