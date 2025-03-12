332,706 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 332,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,420,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,904,647,000 after buying an additional 6,062,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,709,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,227,591,000 after purchasing an additional 838,366 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,364,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,268,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,762 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $743,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.