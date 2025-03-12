Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (ESBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty OP has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

ESBA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. ( NYSE:ESBA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a report on Saturday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

