AGF Management Ltd. Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $371.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.34. The firm has a market cap of $360.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.