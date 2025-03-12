AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,100 shares, an increase of 710.9% from the February 13th total of 52,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
AIA Group Stock Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS AAGIY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 311,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,599. AIA Group has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.
About AIA Group
