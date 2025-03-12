Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Up 785.0% in February

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 785.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of APLIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 70,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,680. The company has a market cap of $2.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Appili Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
About Appili Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Appili Therapeutics
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.