Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Up 785.0% in February

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 785.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APLIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 70,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,680. The company has a market cap of $2.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Appili Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

About Appili Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of the antibiotic metronidazole to treat anaerobic bacterial, protozoal, and parasitic infections; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis and disfiguring skin infections; and ATI-1701, which is a live-attenuated vaccine in preclinical trials for Francisella tularensis.

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.