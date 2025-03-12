Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Grows By 1,918.8%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,432,000 shares, a growth of 1,918.8% from the February 13th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,018.8 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

BJCHF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. Beijing Capital International Airport has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

