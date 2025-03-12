Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 96,953 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,953 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $46,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 142.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

